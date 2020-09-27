-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.29). NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 550%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.17. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $196.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on NEX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.83.

Shares of NYSE NEX remained flat at $$1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday. 3,176,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,844. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.35. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 165,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,983,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 52,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,116.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,839,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,007 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,553,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,326 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 626,300 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

