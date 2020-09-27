-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) will report ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Sientra posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 140.76% and a negative return on equity of 130.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Sientra from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sientra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the second quarter valued at about $882,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sientra by 22.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 20,527 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIEN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 644,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,503. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $172.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Sientra has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $9.71.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

