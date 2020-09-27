$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.40. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.12.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,016,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $2,912,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,229,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,062,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $350,350.00. Insiders have sold a total of 599,069 shares of company stock worth $11,362,383 over the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 144,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

