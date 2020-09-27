$0.43 EPS Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.21 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEBO shares. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 83.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 20.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 32.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.63. 69,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,754. The stock has a market cap of $371.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $39.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

