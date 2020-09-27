-$0.50 EPS Expected for Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) to post ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.46). Molecular Templates reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($2.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 113.62% and a negative net margin of 514.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $6,525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $37,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 8.2% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 12.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 129.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.48. 290,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,427. The company has a market capitalization of $522.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.31. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

