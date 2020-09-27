$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) to post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Air Lease posted earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $521.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

NYSE AL traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 892,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,632. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 11.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,041,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Air Lease by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,511,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Lease by 613.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,672,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,435 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,820,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,323,000 after purchasing an additional 698,755 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,886,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.