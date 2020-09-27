$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) will announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $921.40 million. Penn National Gaming posted sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $5.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PENN. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $59.75 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

Shares of PENN stock traded up $5.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.85. The company had a trading volume of 31,492,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,223,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.84. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $76.62.

In related news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $4,236,553.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,004.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $1,391,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,288.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,098 shares of company stock valued at $10,499,947 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at $27,535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,681,000 after buying an additional 1,628,758 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,142,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,825,000 after buying an additional 1,418,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 82.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,442,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after buying an additional 650,627 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at $19,710,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

