$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) will post $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.12. ASGN reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $936.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.82 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded ASGN from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASGN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

In other ASGN news, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 13,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $952,418.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,240 shares in the company, valued at $6,833,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $293,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,997 shares of company stock worth $8,283,884 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ASGN by 45.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ASGN during the first quarter worth $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the second quarter worth $135,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ASGN by 31.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASGN stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $63.92. 208,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.51. ASGN has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

