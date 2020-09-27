$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) will report $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celestica’s earnings. Celestica reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celestica will report full-year sales of $5.77 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Celestica.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Celestica had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Celestica from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Celestica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 7.1% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Celestica by 3.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 75,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 4.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celestica by 5.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 28.3% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Celestica stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.79. 249,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,493. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29. Celestica has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $876.28 million, a PE ratio of -339.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.15.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

