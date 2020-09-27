$105.63 Million in Sales Expected for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will report sales of $105.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.65 million. Luminex reported sales of $78.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year sales of $421.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.91 million to $426.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $451.46 million, with estimates ranging from $430.61 million to $471.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Luminex.

Get Luminex alerts:

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. Luminex had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $109.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Luminex’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMNX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Luminex from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Luminex in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

In other Luminex news, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $9,757,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,356.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard W. Rew II sold 22,351 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $892,475.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,842.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 649,397 shares of company stock worth $24,519,194. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Luminex during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 6,283.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Luminex in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNX stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.24. 742,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,031. Luminex has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 109.74 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.43%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminex (LMNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.