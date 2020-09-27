$112.38 Million in Sales Expected for Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) will post sales of $112.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.60 million and the highest is $113.20 million. Alteryx reported sales of $103.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year sales of $461.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $456.50 million to $463.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $585.13 million, with estimates ranging from $543.00 million to $660.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.53.

In other news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $187,194.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $1,933,879.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,408 shares of company stock worth $19,179,763 in the last 90 days. 13.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Alteryx by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $5.36 on Friday, reaching $111.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,002. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

