$119.51 Million in Sales Expected for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will announce sales of $119.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.24 million to $132.41 million. Enerpac Tool Group reported sales of $158.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year sales of $501.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $487.18 million to $514.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $527.55 million, with estimates ranging from $474.75 million to $545.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18). Enerpac Tool Group had a negative net margin of 49.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $101.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.53 million.

EPAC stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 317,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,276. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.10. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $27.94.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp., doing business as Enerpac Tool Group, designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. The designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

