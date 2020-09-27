$129.15 Million in Sales Expected for Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) to report sales of $129.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.00 million and the highest is $129.30 million. Calix posted sales of $114.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year sales of $483.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.20 million to $484.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $513.95 million, with estimates ranging from $513.00 million to $514.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $119.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. Calix had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. increased their target price on Calix to $10.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.37.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 22,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $458,640.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Calix in the first quarter worth $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Calix by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 8.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix by 47.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 854,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 274,074 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CALX traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 744,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -72.58 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. Calix has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $22.69.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

