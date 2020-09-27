$14.42 Million in Sales Expected for Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) will post $14.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.74 million and the lowest is $14.10 million. Asure Software posted sales of $24.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $62.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.70 million to $63.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $69.10 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $72.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Asure Software had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 1.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Asure Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. 76,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,376. The company has a market capitalization of $110.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Asure Software by 456.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the second quarter worth about $53,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 27.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

