$2.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) to announce $2.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $2.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $11.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.44 billion to $11.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $581,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Tobam increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 971.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 118,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 107,235 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 34,573 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 239,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. 31.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $27.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,276,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,132. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average is $27.69. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.