$25.15 Million in Sales Expected for Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) will report $25.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.30 million. Level One Bancorp posted sales of $16.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year sales of $94.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.20 million to $98.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $89.05 million, with estimates ranging from $87.00 million to $91.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEVL. Zacks Investment Research cut Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.01. 10,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,251. Level One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

