$281.75 Million in Sales Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) will announce $281.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $284.00 million and the lowest is $279.50 million. Lumber Liquidators posted sales of $263.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $230.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE LL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 355,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,838. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $608.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.53. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 201.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 22.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 108.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 129,555 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

