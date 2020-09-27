$350.40 Million in Sales Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will post sales of $350.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $352.80 million and the lowest is $347.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries posted sales of $175.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $339.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.20 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s revenue was up 152.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

In related news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $380,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,977 shares in the company, valued at $12,788,089.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 66.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 33.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 21.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

Shares of AEIS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.72. The company had a trading volume of 206,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,572. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.52. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $82.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

