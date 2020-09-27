$350.72 Million in Sales Expected for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) to announce $350.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $362.80 million and the lowest is $338.64 million. Equitrans Midstream posted sales of $408.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Equitrans Midstream.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $340.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.68 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,719,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306,653. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.26.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

