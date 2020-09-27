360 Capital Group Ltd (TGP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on October 27th

360 Capital Group Ltd (ASX:TGP) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.88 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.95.
360 Capital Group Company Profile
