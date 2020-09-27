$390.06 Million in Sales Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) will post $390.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $391.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $388.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $442.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on AIMC. ValuEngine raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

AIMC traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.44. 356,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.61. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

In related news, Director Lyle G. Ganske sold 5,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,875 shares in the company, valued at $960,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $126,901.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,410 shares in the company, valued at $554,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,287 shares of company stock worth $491,400. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 33.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,220,000 after buying an additional 994,749 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 51.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,483,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,120,000 after buying an additional 843,865 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 206.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 828,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,381,000 after buying an additional 557,571 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,582,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,990,000 after buying an additional 214,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 37.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after buying an additional 199,898 shares in the last quarter.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.