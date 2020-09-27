$499.22 Million in Sales Expected for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post $499.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $494.48 million to $505.07 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust posted sales of $466.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AmeriCold Realty Trust.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $482.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.81 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Shares of COLD stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,056. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.11. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $41.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

In other news, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $401,671.88. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $373,721.60. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,904,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

