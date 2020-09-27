4NEW (KWATT) Price Up 18.1% Over Last Week

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $19,325.16 and $5,980.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One 4NEW token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, Exrates and LATOKEN.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00242604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00099992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00039315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.68 or 0.01577433 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00197057 BTC.

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

4NEW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Cobinhood, Exrates, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

