$50.13 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) to announce sales of $50.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.40 million and the lowest is $32.90 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of $214.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year sales of $383.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $296.47 million to $569.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $721.50 million, with estimates ranging from $697.60 million to $752.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSGS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

NASDAQ MSGS traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.97. The company had a trading volume of 195,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,380. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $316.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.05.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

