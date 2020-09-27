$50.74 Million in Sales Expected for Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) to announce $50.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Finl Cp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.70 million. Alerus Finl Cp posted sales of $48.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Finl Cp will report full year sales of $205.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.60 million to $208.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $189.24 million, with estimates ranging from $187.08 million to $191.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alerus Finl Cp.

Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.48 million.

ALRS stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.72. 35,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,736. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. Alerus Finl Cp has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

Alerus Finl Cp Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

