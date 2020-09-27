$520.45 Million in Sales Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to announce $520.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $517.51 million to $526.21 million. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $567.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $608.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

NYSE:AMN traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.34. The company had a trading volume of 343,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,148. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,935,000 after purchasing an additional 41,330 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 31,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

