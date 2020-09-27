58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WUBA shares. New Street Research lowered 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded 58.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE WUBA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,783,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,759. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. 58.com has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $69.89.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The information services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $361.37 million for the quarter. 58.com had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 61.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that 58.com will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in 58.com by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 58.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of 58.com by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of 58.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of 58.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

