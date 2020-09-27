58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.80.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WUBA shares. New Street Research lowered 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded 58.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.
NYSE WUBA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,783,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,759. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. 58.com has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $69.89.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in 58.com by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 58.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of 58.com by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of 58.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of 58.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.
58.com Company Profile
58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.
