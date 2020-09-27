$61.19 Million in Sales Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will report sales of $61.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.85 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $48.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $239.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $229.12 million to $249.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $292.53 million, with estimates ranging from $232.38 million to $334.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 41.98%. The company had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.23 million.

ADC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 4.4% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Agree Realty by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Agree Realty by 3.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Agree Realty by 98.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period.

Shares of ADC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.48. 668,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,868. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.68. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $80.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

