$61.45 Million in Sales Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to post $61.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.80 million. Southside Bancshares reported sales of $55.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year sales of $244.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $247.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $238.40 million, with estimates ranging from $236.70 million to $240.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.28. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $62.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.35 million.

SBSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Southside Bancshares stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.97. 71,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,795. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $791.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

In other news, Director Tony K. Morgan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.20 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

