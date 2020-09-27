$67.12 Million in Sales Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to report sales of $67.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.30 million and the lowest is $64.06 million. QCR reported sales of $60.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year sales of $259.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $252.20 million to $265.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $226.97 million, with estimates ranging from $220.40 million to $236.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.81 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

QCRH stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.36. 41,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,452. QCR has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 28,253 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

