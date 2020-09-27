$7.44 Million in Sales Expected for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) to report $7.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.82 million and the lowest is $6.49 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted sales of $6.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year sales of $28.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.51 million to $31.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $30.30 million, with estimates ranging from $27.04 million to $34.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 70.69%.

CHMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Shares of NYSE:CHMI traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.44. 144,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,577. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $161.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 77.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 44.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

