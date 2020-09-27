$7.97 Million in Sales Expected for Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) will post sales of $7.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.50 million. Epizyme reported sales of $5.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $26.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.80 million to $29.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $112.24 million, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $150.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Epizyme.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 72.65% and a negative net margin of 1,459.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPZM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Epizyme from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Epizyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Epizyme by 166.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the first quarter worth $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Epizyme by 20.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Epizyme by 13.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.94. 737,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.92. Epizyme has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $27.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Epizyme (EPZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.