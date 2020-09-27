$714.53 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) will post $714.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $715.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $713.90 million. Applied Industrial Technologies posted sales of $856.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied Industrial Technologies.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $725.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.25 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIT shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In related news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $616,563.20. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 504.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at $102,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AIT traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $53.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $70.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average is $56.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 89.43 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

