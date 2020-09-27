$719.68 Million in Sales Expected for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) to post sales of $719.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $694.38 million and the highest is $734.18 million. Trimble reported sales of $783.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $733.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.58 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

TRMB stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.85. 2,052,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,328. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.82. Trimble has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,470,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,006 shares in the company, valued at $441,564.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,765.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,972 shares of company stock worth $4,493,892. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Trimble by 126.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 32.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 44.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

