$748.21 Million in Sales Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to announce sales of $748.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $760.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $734.24 million. Grocery Outlet reported sales of $652.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.07 million.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of GO traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.49. 556,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,523. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

