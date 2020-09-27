$754.12 Million in Sales Expected for Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) to report sales of $754.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $739.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $768.30 million. Colfax reported sales of $846.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $620.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.26 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFX. ValuEngine raised shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Colfax from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.

Shares of CFX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 632,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,587. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average is $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -436.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Colfax has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $39.30.

In other Colfax news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $87,982.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,345.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 19,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $600,599.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,274.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,691 shares of company stock valued at $878,326 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 9.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 20,224 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 40.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,232,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 352,387 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Colfax by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

