$798.03 Million in Sales Expected for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to announce sales of $798.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $870.50 million and the lowest is $683.98 million. Trip.com Group reported sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCOM. ValuEngine cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

TCOM traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.15. 8,355,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,245,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $38.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,174,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037,546 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 312.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,429,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,133 shares in the last quarter. Serenity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,276,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,890,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

