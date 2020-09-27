9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NMTR opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.11.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 461,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,070.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Temperato acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,692.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 255,000 shares of company stock worth $154,250 in the last three months. 26.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,591,000. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc operates as a rare, orphan, and unmet needs-focused GI company. The company is advancing its drug candidates for short bowel syndrome and celiac disease. Its product candidates include NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for short bowel syndrome; and larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.

