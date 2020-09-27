$94.05 Million in Sales Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will post sales of $94.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.40 million and the highest is $98.70 million. Century Casinos posted sales of $52.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $312.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.60 million to $317.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $398.40 million, with estimates ranging from $396.00 million to $400.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 53.63% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Century Casinos from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Century Casinos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of CNTY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,537. Century Casinos has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $8.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 41,454 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 85,591 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 429.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 24,213 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,990,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 246,395 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

