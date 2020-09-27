AAR (NYSE:AIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AAR had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $19.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.92 and a beta of 1.65. AAR has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $52.78.

Get AAR alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIR shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.