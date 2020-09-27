AAR (NYSE:AIR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.12 million. AAR had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of AIR opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. AAR has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.17 million, a P/E ratio of 162.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

