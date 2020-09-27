Aave (LEND) Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. Aave has a market cap of $722.89 million and $111.61 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00005182 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Alterdice and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $495.73 or 0.04619491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009318 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033514 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002122 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Aave

Aave is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Aave's total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens.

Aave's official website is ethlend.io

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, BiteBTC, IDEX, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Binance, Gate.io, Bibox and Alterdice. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

