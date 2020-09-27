Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.19.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,771 shares of company stock worth $9,010,643. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,401,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454,341 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 86.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,314,608,000 after buying an additional 7,735,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,319,776,000 after buying an additional 6,621,486 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,407,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 93.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,904,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $631,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.45. 5,060,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,373,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $114.19. The firm has a market cap of $183.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.09.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

