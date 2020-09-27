Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Short Interest Down 88.6% in September

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the August 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 30,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 175,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 76,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IAF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 27,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,250. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $5.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%.

About Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

