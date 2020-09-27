Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Hits $0.0151 on Top Exchanges

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Kyber Network, CoinBene and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043043 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.37 or 0.04652146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009327 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033631 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, CoinExchange, Ethfinex, Sistemkoin, ZBG, Kyber Network, CoinBene, IDEX, YoBit, Bilaxy, Hotbit, HitBTC, CoinPlace, DDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

