Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives $32.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 61.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 233,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,953 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $855,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $35.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $750.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.03 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

