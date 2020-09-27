Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Receives $120.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

XLRN stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,253. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.25. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $112.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The business had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene bought 108,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,513 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,266 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,367,000 after purchasing an additional 43,011 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 127.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 19.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 94.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,731,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

