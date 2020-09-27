AceD (ACED) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,606.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. AceD has a market cap of $359,465.59 and approximately $4,606.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AceD has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000904 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,633,496 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

AceD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

