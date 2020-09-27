Actinium (ACM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $167,298.70

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. Actinium has a market cap of $167,298.70 and $136,442.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Actinium has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00055295 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 24,578,300 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . The official website for Actinium is actinium.org

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.