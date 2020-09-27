adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €215.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. adidas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €251.39 ($295.75).

adidas stock opened at €278.50 ($327.65) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €264.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is €232.56. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

